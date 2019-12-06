BJP seeks apology from Congress for 'threatening behaviour' against Smriti Irani in LS

Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar said that he condemns the manner in which some members had behaved when a minister was putting forth her views.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal pointed to the Congress members and said that they had behaved indecently when the minister was giving her response on the issue raised by them.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that they had only got a political answer from the minister and what they wanted to know was how the accused had come out of jail.

Amid demands of BJP for an apology from the Congress members, the Speaker said that speaking wrong and then apologising was not a good practice.

He pulled up a BJP member for suggesting who should be called to speak in the House and warned that he will be forced to name members if they make such remarks from their seats.

"You do not direct me who is to be called and who is not to be called. Do not give directions sitting on seats. Stop this system. Otherwise, I will be forced to name you and ask for your removal. This will not work," he said, apparently pointing towards BJP member Satish Kumar Gautam.

The Speaker said the House should evolve a code of conduct saying members of the opposition also make objectionable political comments.

He said the members can respond to any kind of serious political comment and if he will expunge if any unparliamentary expression is used.