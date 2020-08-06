BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir, second attack in less than 2 days

This is the second attack on a BJP sarpanch in less than two days. On the evening of August 4, militants attacked Arif Ahmad. He was critically wounded in the attack.

According to a report, Sajad Ahmad Khanday was staying in a secured migrant camp along with other sarpanchs. He had gone to visit his home on Thursday morning. However, he was shot while he was only 20 metres away from his house.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur has sought security for all sarpanchs in the valley. He said that the attacks are taking place out of frustration because the saffron party is increasing its foothold in the region.

"I want to tell them that the fight should be ideological. You kill people who fight for poor and deprived. I feel all those sarpanchs who are not provided security as if now, they should be given security," Thakur added.

There has been a series of terror attacks on political workers and panchayat members in Kashmir.

Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir's Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.