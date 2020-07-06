BJP resorting to cheap distractions: Congress

New Delhi: Congress on Monday accused the BJP of resorting to "cheap distractions and stunts" to "manage headlines" during the India-China border crisis, after the ruling party attacked Rahul Gandhi for not attending meets of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. The opposition also said had the BJP govt spent its energy in fighting China and supporting the armed forces, it would not have to "lie" and "mislead" the country on Chinese transgressions at the border.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit back at Nadda, saying his "insidious comments" are making him look like a "poorer version of malicious BJP spokespersons". "Had the BJP and the Modi Government spent its energy in fighting China and supporting our Armed Forces, you wouldn't need to lie on Chinese transgressions to mislead the nation," he said on Twitter.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the govt has not called any meet of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence for the last over three months at a time when there has been tension in Ladakh. He claimed BJP is "rattled" ad its "flimsy" and "individual-centric" foreign policy has failed and is resorting to "cheap diversionary tactics". "Why resort to such cheap distractions. China is making incursions into Indian territory at 6-7 points in Ladakh and the PM is giving a clean chit to China, saying 'there has been no incursion and no one has occupied our land or post'."

Congress also targeted PM Modi, alleging his home state Gujarat has become the 'epicentre' of Chinese investment in India.

Future Harvard studies will be held on Modi’s failed policies: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the PM Narendra Modi-led Govt and called its handling of Covid-19 situation, demonetisation, and GST implementation all ‘failures’ that will be subject of analysis in future classes. Gandhi said these policies will be studied by the Harvard Business School. "Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation,” he tweeted.