BJP reshuffles state in-charges and co-in-charges

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday reshuffled the state in-charges and co-in-charges of various states, with CT Ravi as the in-charge of Maharashtra, with his two co-incharges being Omprakash Dhurve and Jaybhan Singh Pavaiya. Ravi is also in-charge of Goa.

P Muralidhar Rao is in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, with his two assistants being Pankaja Munde and Bisveswar Tudu. General Secretary Arun Singh is in-charge of Rajasthan and Karnataka, with Dr Bhartiben Shiyal as co-incharge in Rajasthan and DK Aruna co-incharge in Karnataka.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh from Amritsar is in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana. Ashish Sood is his co-incharge in J&K.

Another general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore continues to be in-charge of West Bengal, the state he has been nursing for the past five years, with the co-incharges being Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya.

Party spokesman Dr Sambit Patra has been made in-charge of Manipur and Nalin Kohli that of Nagaland. Dushyant Kumar Gautam of UP is incharge of Punjab and Chandigarh as also Uttarakhand while Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav continues to be in-charge of Bihar, with Harish Trivedi and Anupam Hazra as the co-incharges. V Muralidharan has been given charge of Andhra Pradesh, Baijyant Panda charge of Delhi and Assam, and Vinod Tawde of Haryana.