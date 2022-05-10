BJP remembers Lord Ram only when elections come closer: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Lord Ram again became the centre of political tussle between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday in Raipur when Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of intentionally raking up the controversial Ramjanmabhumi Babri Mosque issue to get votes in elections. He attacked the right-wing saffron flag bearer party BJP for flaring communal sentiments. To have polarization of votes, BJP is dividing the society on religious lines, the CM accused.

The CM said, "Ramjanmabhumi-Babri Mosque land dispute was a case since pre-independent era. Moreover, when the BJP calculated that the issue can garner them votes, they jumped into it."

In the Ayodhya land dispute case, despite the organization being formed into 1925, the saffron party waded into it only after 1980. Actually, BJP only remembers Ram when elections come closer, Baghel alleged.

The CM did not stop on this and questioned why the political party didn't make Ram Van Gaman Path despite being in power in the state for 15 years.

Actually, the CM got irked when major opposition party BJP raised questions over his idea of creating Krishna Kunj across the state, which includes plantation of local plants like Harra Behera, Neem and others.

The CM instructed the district collectors to ensure plantation of such plants in one acre of land in each city of the state from Shri Krishana Janmastmi (Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna).

Just after the orders, the BJP leaders started provoking the CM, alleging that under his leadership Congress lost the hold on the ground, and there is a maximum probability Congress would lose the assembly election held in 2023. Therefore, to reclaim the political grip on the ground, Baghel started posing as an emerging Hindutva leader to woo voters, BJP alleged.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:29 PM IST