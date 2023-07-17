BJP Remains Confident Of Delhi Ordinance Passage Despite Numbers Challenge In Rajya Sabha

PTI

NEW DELHI: Despite lacking the required numbers in the Rajya Sabha, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains confident about the passage of the Delhi Ordinance. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently has 104 MPs, while 119 votes are needed for the Ordinance to be passed.

The government asserts that it has previously succeeded in getting the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill, 2021, passed, which made the Lieutenant Governor's opinion mandatory before any executive action by the Delhi government.

Although Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has garnered support from opposition parties, including the Congress, their collective strength is still insufficient to defeat the Ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.

The ruling alliance enjoys the support of five nominated MPs and two independents in the Rajya Sabha. Additionally, it is counting on the Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress, each having nine MPs in the Rajya Sabha, who may choose to support the contentious bill or abstain from voting through a walkout, as they did in 2021. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Janata Dal (Secular) - each with one MP - had also sided with the government in 2021.

The government introduced the Ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court's ruling that granted the Delhi government the authority in transfers and postings of its officers. The Bill to replace the Ordinance is included in the government's agenda for introduction during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, set to commence on July 20.