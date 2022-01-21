BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for Punjab Elections 2022

Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam has released party's first list of candidates, comprising 34 names, for the Punjab Assembly Election 2022.

"Tickets have been given to 12 candidates who belong to farmers' families, 8 tickets to members of the SC community, 13 tickets to Sikhs. The list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women & former IAS," said Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary.



Check the list here:

BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/yLrjCfjvE5 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:17 PM IST