India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, 703 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,692
India

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for Punjab Elections 2022

FPJ Web Desk
BJP releases first list of 34 candidates for Punjab Elections 2022 | PTI

Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam has released party's first list of candidates, comprising 34 names, for the Punjab Assembly Election 2022.

"Tickets have been given to 12 candidates who belong to farmers' families, 8 tickets to members of the SC community, 13 tickets to Sikhs. The list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women & former IAS," said Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary.

Check the list here:

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
