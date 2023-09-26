BJP Releases 104-Page Chargesheet Against Congress In Poll-Bound Chhattisgarh

The BJP on Tuesday released a 104-page chargesheet against the Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, alleging large-scale corruption, nepotism and scams under the Bhupesh Baghel dispensation.



The Congress government failed to fulfil a total 316 promises the party and its former president Rahul Gandhi made on various occasions including during the last assembly polls, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged while releasing the chargesheet at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Mafia, criminals given free hand in Chhattisgarh: BJP



Raising the issue of law and order in the state, Patra alleged mafia and criminals have been given a free hand in the state. "The Congress government has ignored more than 5,900 rape cases. This is the real face of the Congress in Chhattisgarh," he charged.



On the issue of corruption and the Congress' performance, Patra claimed Gandhi had promised "100 percent ban'" on the sale of liquor in Chhattisgarh but the state witnessed a "liquor scam" worth over Rs 2,000 crore under the Baghel government..



"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Sanjay Singh had demanded that Bhupesh Baghel be arrested in connection with the scam," the BJP spokesperson said.



"Just think, the biggest mafia says they (Chharttisgarh government) have gone against them," he said, taking a swipe at the AAP in an apparent reference to alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

BJP alleges Rs 600-crore scam in PDS scheme



Patra also alleged a Rs 600-crore scam in the PDS scheme under the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh. All the facts in this connection are there in a Comptroller and Auditor General report, he claimed.



He also alleged a scam worth Rs 5000 crore in the Centre-sponsored free grains scheme launched to provide support to those in need during the Covid pandemic

"The Bhupesh Baghel government showed how profits can be made even in times of pandemic. In the rice that Prime Minister Modi had sent for poor people, scam worth Rs 5000 crore happened in the state," he added



He alleged corruption and nepotism in filling government vacancies, claiming that "many of the Congress leaders' relatives" got government job in Chhattisgarh.

