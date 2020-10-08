BJP Protests in Bengal: Congress' Srivatsa YB claims BJP worker tore his own shirt, shares video

Parts of Kolkata and adjoining Howrah resembled a battle zone on Thursday as BJP workers and supporters clashed with police, hurling stones and blocking roads with burning tyres, to protest a string of killings of saffron party workers. Police personnel in riot gear burst teargas shells, beat up agitators and used water cannons to break up the protests, which continued in the two cities for more than three hours.

While the videos from the protests went viral on social media, Congress' Srivatsa YB took to his Twitter to share a video, claiming that a BJP worker tore his own shirt.

"This BJP worker protesting in Kolkata tore his own shirt as he neared the cameras to make it look like the cops have beaten him

From PMO to the streets, BJP is filled with camera friendly FEKUS who excel in such gimmicks," he wrote, alongside the video.

Check it out here: