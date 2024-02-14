BJP Promotes MP CM Mohan Yadav To Challenge Samajwadi Party Stronghold In Azamgarh

CM Mohan Yadav |

In a strategic move to challenge the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Azamgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is promoting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency has been predominantly held by Yadavs, with the Yadav candidates emerging victorious 14 out of the 20 times elections and by-elections have been held in the area.

Azamgarh is often referred to as the fortress of the SP, evident from the fact that BJP failed to secure even a single seat in the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections. The constituency comprises 10 seats in the Legislative Assembly, where BJP has faced setbacks in both the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 Legislative Assembly elections.

The party managed to secure victory on only one seat out of the 10 in the Legislative Assembly elections, and drew a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With Mohan Yadav, BJP aims to bridge the social and caste equations in Azamgarh. Party leaders assert that Yadav's elevation as the Chief Minister has been well-received by the Yadav community, and he is eager to propel BJP forward by aligning with the party.

Yadavs play a crucial role in constituencies like Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, and Mau in the Lok Sabha elections. They hold significant sway over around 8-9% of the vote bank in Uttar Pradesh and approximately 20% in Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The Yadav vote bank is considered the core vote bank of the Samajwadi Party.

Before the rise of the Samajwadi Party, Ram Naresh Yadav served as Chief Minister from the Janata Party. Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, held the position of Chief Minister three times, while his successor, Akhilesh Yadav, served once.

Yadav voters influence nearly 50 Legislative Assembly seats in the state. BJP has been making continuous efforts to woo Yadav voters, with leaders like Girish Yadav serving as a minister in the Yogi government, and Harnath Yadav appointed as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Subhash Yaduvanshi, who initially served as the state president of the youth wing, later found a place in the state organization and currently holds the position of an MLA.

In a significant move to send a message, BJP fielded Bhojpuri singer Nirahua in front of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh, though he faced defeat. However, in a subsequent by-election, Nirahua emerged victorious.

Close associates of Mulayam, such as Yadav leader Sukhram Yadav's son Mohit Yadav, have been inducted into the BJP. In the elections for district panchayat presidents, Yadavs have been appointed as presidents in three districts.