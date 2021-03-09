BJP President JP Nadda receives Covid-19 jab, lauds PM Modi for his leadership in handling pandemic situation

BJP President JP Nadda today received his first COVID-19 vaccine at Fortsi hospital in Delhi. Soon after PM Narendra took the COVID-19 jab many ministers lined up and took the jab. The president who has been crediting he PM for handling the pandemic situation in India today said that, "India has proved under the leadership of PM Modi to be the leader in COVID19 management. The world's largest vaccination program is underway in India".

As per the Ministry of Health, more than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm on March 2. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people with above 60 years of age, said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Nine states have administered more than 5 lakh doses each. These are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka , Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

Vaccination made in India is also being exported to foreign countries to curb the spread of virus. The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has "rescued the world" from the deadly coronavirus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, said a top US Scientist.