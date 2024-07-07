BJP President JP Nadda Chairs Crucial Meeting With Party Leaders Ahead Of J&K Assembly Polls

Jammu: Ahead of the assmebly polls, BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting with the leaders of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. The meeting was held in Jammu.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir party President Ravinder Raina, and party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh were present at the meeting.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: BJP National President JP Nadda chairs a meeting with BJP leaders in the presence of J&K party President Ravinder Raina, party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. pic.twitter.com/ULDqb1qqyY — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Visit To The Raghunath Temple

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited the Raghunath Temple in Jammu and offered prayers. J&K Dharmarth Trust shared pictures of their visit to the temple.

As per the temple authorities, Martand Singh, grandson of Karan Singh and Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust, welcomed the union ministers on their arrival.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K: Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visit the Sri Raghunathji Temple to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/WzV5AA6bHR — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Union Minister JP Nadda arrived in Jammu on Saturday afternoon and later in the day paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary in Jammu.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is in charge of poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters in Jammu on July 6 that they are conducting a review and will discuss the upcoming programs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Union Territory.

"We are conducting a review after the Lok Sabha elections. We formed the government for the third time. We will discuss the upcoming programs of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir," He said.

Assembly Elections In Jammu & Kashmir

J-K is likely to see its first Assembly election in September this year, according to the timeline fixed by the Supreme Court after the erstwhile state's special status was scrapped in 2019. The last Assembly election in the erstwhile state was held in 2014.

The BJP-led government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. There have been demands from political parties for early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of statehood. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Election Commission of India and the Centre to conduct polls by September.