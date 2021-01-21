BJP President JP Nadda arrives in Uttar Pradesh to review party's plans for upcoming panchayat, 2022 assembly polls

Lucknow: BJP National President JP Nadda, who arrived in Lucknow on a two-day visit late Thursday, will review and mobilize party leaders and cadre in the run up to the forthcoming Panchayat polls and 2022 Assembly elections.

It is his maiden visit to the state after taking over as the national head of the party. During his two-day visit, Nadda will be holding a series of meetings with ministers of the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, party state functionaries, zonal and district presidents, party MPs and MLAs, members of social media cell to take pulse of the political situation in the state.

His arrival was, however, delayed for over 6 hours due to some urgent meeting in Delhi. Party workers who reached to Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport in large numbers since morning to welcome their leader were disappointed when the news came that his arrival is delayed. He was to arrive at 1.15 PM. All his meetings and programs were delayed due to his late arrival.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his senior Cabinet colleagues welcomed Nadda at the airport late evening. From the airport, he reached the party office in a cavalcade with slogan-shouting party supporters waving at him.

Nadda held a meeting with the party core group members to take stock of the ongoing preparations for the ensuing Panchayat polls and 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party has already launched an exercise to assess the BJP position in all 403 assembly seats to make an elaborate plan accordingly for combating anti-incumbency.

During his meeting, the BJP National President gave valuable tips to the party state leaders and functionaries to widen the party’s support base at the grass-root level by taking policies and programs of the Modi and Yogi governments to the masses.

“His visit will certainly boost the morale of the party leaders and cadre engaged in preparations for the Panchayat and 2022 Assembly polls,” stated party state President Swatantra Dev Singh.

Nadda will meet ministers of Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on Friday to review their performance. During his meeting he may also discuss the issue of inclusion of bureaucrat-turned politician Arvind Kumar Sharma into the Cabinet.

He will also take feedback on farm laws and coordination between the government and the organization.