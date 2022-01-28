BJP president J P Nadda welcomes SC order holding 1 year suspension of BJP MLA's from Maharashtra Assembly

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order that held the Maharashtra assembly decision to suspend 12 BJP MLAs from the House for one year as "unconstitutional" and "irrational".

The court's verdict to reject this decision, which was in violation of democracy and the constitution, is a victory of truth, Nadda said, adding that the BJP will continue to raise its voice against Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The BJP will always battle for people's rights in line with the Indian Constitution and democracy, he said.

The apex court delivered its verdict on the pleas filed by the 12 BJP MLAs, who had challenged their one-year suspension from the state assembly for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer.

They were suspended for one year on July 5 last year from the Maharashtra Assembly after the state government had accused them of misbehaving with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:21 PM IST