'BJP polluting already polluted Delhi': Twitter slam party for organising #WorldBiggestBikeRally

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Thursday took out a bike rally in Delhi as part of its campaign for the Assembly elections on February 8.
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi flagged off the rally which was led by the party's state president Manoj Tiwari and leader Vijay Goel.
At least a hundred bike-borne BJP workers, donning saffron T-shirts and sporting stickers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed the leaders from the party's headquarters at Delhi's Pandit Pant Marg.
#WorldBiggestBikeRally started trending on Twitter.
However, Twitter slammed the party. Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, "Respected @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic @CPDelhi this picture of a bike rally by the @BJP4India is self sufficient proof to stop and fine the bikers for not wearing a helmet . Do YOUR DUTY please. I you cannot identify the bikers, then fine the @BJP4Delhi unit !!"
Another user wrote, "So much Halla_Bol on @priyankagandhi for not wearing helmet? What happens to rules,regulations & law when it's done by supporters of Govt? (Not a single Tricolour but saffron party flag rules their hearts)." While a user said that BJP is polluting already polluted Delhi.
Here are some Twitter reactions:
(With inputs from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)