'BJP polluting already polluted Delhi': Twitter slam party for organising #WorldBiggestBikeRally

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Thursday took out a bike rally in Delhi as part of its campaign for the Assembly elections on February 8.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi flagged off the rally which was led by the party's state president Manoj Tiwari and leader Vijay Goel.

At least a hundred bike-borne BJP workers, donning saffron T-shirts and sporting stickers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed the leaders from the party's headquarters at Delhi's Pandit Pant Marg.

#WorldBiggestBikeRally started trending on Twitter.