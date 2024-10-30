'BJP Politicising Our Festivals': Faizabad SP MP Awadhesh Prasad Claims He Didn’t Get An Intivite For Ayodhya Deepotsav

Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad hit out at the BJP for "politicising festivals" ahead of Diwali 2024 | ANI

Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP) from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday (October 30) hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the ruling BJP party in the state was "politicising the festivals." He also claimed that he wasn't invited for the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya which is the main attraction during the Diwali celebrations. Awadhesh Prasad was replying to a question where he was asked about a seer in UP hitting out at the MP "for planning not to attend the Deepotsav event."

Awadhesh Prasad refuted the claims made against him by the seer that he was planning to skip the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya and said, "I have not got any pass or invite for the Deepotsav celebrations."

"The BJP is politicising this festival and dividing people. This festival doesn't belong to any one community. I will be going to Ayodhya today though I have not received any pass or invite for Deepotsav," said MP Awadhesh Prasad hitting out at the BJP.

Before hitting out at the BJP, the MP extended his wishes and greetings to the people of Ayodhya over Diwali and said it was a matter of great fortune for him to represent the people of Faizabad Lok Sabha seat which falls in Ayodhya.

"We celebrate all our festivals with the feeling of brotherhood. Unfortunately, the BJP wants to divide people in the name of festivals," added the Samajwadi Party MP.

"The BJP is politicising this festival. The festival doesn't belong to any specific community, section or party. The festival is everyone's and we will celebrate it together," said Awadhesh Prasad.

Awadhesh Prasad caused a major upset after he defeated the BJP candidate from Faizabad, the constituency that is home to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The veteran leader and nine-time MLA defeated BJP's Lallu Singh by 54,567 votes. Awadhesh Prasad comes from the Pasi community which has a strong presence in central and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh.