BJP Pokes Fun At Rahul Gandhi For Carrying 'Trolley Bag With Wheels' On His Head At Delhi Railway Station

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again surprised people by visiting a Railway station here and interacting with the porters to know their concerns. | Twitter/@AshishSinghKiJi

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, the former President of the Congress party, once again surprised the public by paying a visit to Anand Vihar Railway Station, where he engaged with the porters to gain insight into their concerns.

Numerous photos and videos capturing the meeting have circulated widely on various media platforms, with many individuals commending his efforts to connect with these workers. However, some netizens, primarily supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have taken to trolling Rahul Gandhi for carrying a wheeled trolley bag on his head during the visit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to sources within the party, Rahul Gandhi made his way to Anand Vihar Railway Station with the specific intention of conversing with the porters or "coolies." During his visit, he had extensive discussions with them to understand the challenges they confront in their daily work.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This move by the Congress leader comes several months after a group of porters had requested him to meet them, seeking his support in addressing their issues and working towards their betterment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)