BJP Pokes Fun At Rahul Gandhi For Carrying 'Trolley Bag With Wheels' On His Head At Delhi Railway Station

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, the former President of the Congress party, once again surprised the public by paying a visit to Anand Vihar Railway Station, where he engaged with the porters to gain insight into their concerns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Numerous photos and videos capturing the meeting have circulated widely on various media platforms, with many individuals commending his efforts to connect with these workers. However, some netizens, primarily supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have taken to trolling Rahul Gandhi for carrying a wheeled trolley bag on his head during the visit.

According to sources within the party, Rahul Gandhi made his way to Anand Vihar Railway Station with the specific intention of conversing with the porters or "coolies." During his visit, he had extensive discussions with them to understand the challenges they confront in their daily work.

This move by the Congress leader comes several months after a group of porters had requested him to meet them, seeking his support in addressing their issues and working towards their betterment.

