BJP Plans Mass Outreach In J&K Ahead Of Assembly Elections, JP Nadda To Lead Charge

New Delhi: The BJP in a late night meeting on Thursday asked its party leaders and workers to prepare for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which are likely to be held after the Amarnath Yatra winds up on August 19.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of the saffron party contesting all the 90 Assembly seats. However, it would remain open to accommodating “like-minded parties.” The civic body polls are also due in the state.

About The Meeting

To start the process, it was conveyed to state leaders that party president J P Nadda would visit J&K on July 6 and address the state executive meeting of the party. He would also launch a mass contact programme to ensure that people know about the party’s plans and policies ahead of the polls.

The meeting, which was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda, discussed the outcome of the recent Lok Sabha elections in which BJP won the Udhampur and Jammu seats for the third consecutive time. Shah too urged the party leaders to be prepared for the Assembly polls and said the elections could be announced any time. The Assembly was dissolved following the revocation of the special status in August 2019.

No Change In Leadership In The State Ahead Of The Polls

The senior leadership also conveyed there would be no change of leadership in the state ahead of the polls and that it would be using all the resources at its disposal so that the party does well.

The meeting was told that several union ministers and senior leaders will be sent to J&K for monitoring the elections as also for the campaigning. The ministers would be staying in the constituencies for at least two days at a time. The union ministers will be assigned different constituencies and would focus on the problems and issues faced by the local leaders and candidates there. The party has also directed that specific strategies be formulated for the polls in Jammu, Doda and Rajouri-Poonch areas.

The meeting is also learnt to have discussed issues specific to the state such as the problems faced by the daily wagers, the special police officers, the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and Home Guards.