BJP Plans Cabinet Reset In Uttar Pradesh As 2027 Poll Strategy Takes Shape

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: A major political recalibration is on the cards in Uttar Pradesh, with the BJP preparing a cabinet reshuffle in the government led by Yogi Adityanath as part of its early strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the proposed exercise could see more than a dozen ministers being dropped and around 15 new faces inducted from among MLAs and organisational ranks. The objective is to rework caste and regional representation while addressing feedback on governance and grassroots performance.

The current council of ministers has 54 members, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. It comprises 21 cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state with independent charge and 19 ministers of state. With a constitutional ceiling of 60, six positions remain vacant.

The last cabinet expansion was carried out on March 5, 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, when leaders such as Om Prakash Rajbhar, Anil Kumar, Sunil Sharma and Dara Singh Chauhan were inducted.

Recent organisational changes have added urgency to the exercise. Pankaj Chaudhary took charge of the state unit in December 2025, and discussions are underway at multiple levels on aligning governance with the party’s electoral roadmap.

Within the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, there are divergent views on the scale of the reshuffle. One section favours a sweeping overhaul, suggesting that up to half of the ministers be replaced and redeployed to focus on election management. This, they argue, would allow the government to project a fresh leadership team while strengthening its ground campaign.

Another view advocates caution, favouring limited changes such as portfolio reshuffles and selective inductions. Leaders backing this approach warn that removing ministers at this stage could lead to dissatisfaction and disrupt organisational cohesion.

Feedback on the performance of several ministers has been conveyed to the leadership through legislators and party channels. Coordination meetings have flagged governance gaps and local-level discontent, adding weight to the case for change.

The push for a reshuffle gathered pace after recent meetings in Lucknow involving senior BJP and RSS leaders. A key meeting at the chief minister’s residence was attended by RSS functionary Arun Kumar along with senior state leaders, where the political situation and organisational preparedness were reviewed.

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Sources said the central leadership has broadly finalised names for the vacant cabinet positions, with a focus on social and regional balance. Potential entrants are likely to include leaders from the Awadh region, western Uttar Pradesh and Rae Bareli, along with a woman MLA.

The BJP is also expected to speed up appointments to boards and corporations and undertake a wider organisational restructuring ahead of the elections.

Party strategists are drawing on the Gujarat experience, where a major leadership overhaul ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections helped counter anti-incumbency and deliver a decisive mandate. A similar, calibrated reset in Uttar Pradesh is being seen as key to refreshing the government’s image while maintaining electoral momentum