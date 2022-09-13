BJP planning to make Sonia Gandhi the Prime Minister after Modi: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Gujarat for his campaign ahead of the state polls, said on Tuesday that the Congress is done with "it is finished," he said, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party, contesting in all seats in the state, will emerge victorious.

Kejriwal was responding to the allegations on AAP by Congress that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government is spending crores in advertising for Gujarat polls.

The AAP leader was addressing a gathering at the town hall in Ahmedabad. Congress had also last week attacked the Aam Aadmi Party over alleged irregularities in excise policy in Delhi, saying Kejriwal and his deputy should get the Bharat Ratna if there is a new category for corruption.

Moreover, Kejriwal, who has pitched AAP as the main rival and opposition party to the BJP in Gujarat instead of Congress, responding to the BJP's claim that AAP is fielding former party leader and activist Medha Patkar as the chief minister of Gujarat, said that he is not bringing anyone from the backdoor and instead it is the BJP who is pushing Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the prime ministerial seat after PM Narendra Modi.

BJP has been attacking the AAP over unconfirmed claims that Patkar may be declared the party’s chief ministerial candidate ahead of the polls.

"Please tell them Kejriwal has alleged that after Narendra Modi, the BJP is planning to bring in Sonia Gandhi as Prime Minister. What do they have to say about that?" said Kejriwal while speaking to the reporters.

Further hitting out at BJP, Kejriwal said BJP keeps changing its chief ministers and, "I have heard that after PM Modi, Sonia Ji will be the next candidate for the ruling party," he claimed.

"There is no need to fear any longer. Bhajpa jaa rahi hai, Aam Aadmi Party aa rahi hai," said the Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal is campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the state polls due by the end of this year and has promised to provide the people of Gujarat a "corruption-free" government if their party is voted to power.

The Delhi chief minister further ensured the people of Gujarat that he himself, his ministers as well as lawmakers from other parties and government officers do not, and will never indulge in corruption.

Kejriwal also promised to stop "illegal businesses" of present ministers and government officers in Gujarat, investigate "scams" of the present government and recover money collected through corrupt means so that it can be spent on the public.

(with sources inputs)