'BJP out of fear of loss...': West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee on alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee, TMC holds protest

Kolkata: To agitate the alleged attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the ruling Trinamool Congress held a silent protest march across the state.

Talking to Free Press Journal, West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee who was protesting at Gariahat area in South Kolkata said that on just hearing that Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Nandigram the BJP out of fear of loss had attacked their supremo.

“The BJP knows that they will not win the poll. On seeing the popularity of Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram the BJP attacked her. It is a shameful act. Through the human chain protest, we are trying to show everyone that West Bengal knows how to love and also TMC stands for unity and peace,” claimed Subrata.