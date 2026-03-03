BJP Nominates Party Chief Nitin Nabin As Rajya Sabha Candidate From Bihar

Nitin Nabin | X - @NitinNabin

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday nominated its national president Nitin Nabin as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Bihar. The party also nominated Shivesh Kumar from the state.

The party further nominated Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan from Assam; Laxmi Verma from Chhattisgarh; Sanjay Bhatia from Haryana; Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar from Odisha; and Rahul Sinha from West Bengal.

The Election Commission of India last week announced that biennial elections to 37 seats in the Rajya Sabha will be held on 16 March. The seats are falling vacant on different dates in April. The polls will take place across 10 states: Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

The maximum number of Rajya Sabha seats going to the polls is in Maharashtra, at seven. Six seats are falling vacant in Tamil Nadu, and six each in West Bengal and Bihar. Odisha will have four seats falling vacant. Assam will see polls to three seats. Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana will each have two seats going to the polls. Himachal Pradesh will have one seat up for election.

Whose terms are ending

Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Harivansh Narayan Singh (JDU), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ram Nath Thakur (JDU), Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A), Kiran Chaudhary (BJP), K. T. S. Tulsi (Congress), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Upendra Kushwaha (RLM), Saket Gokhale (TMC), Ritabrata Banerjee (TMC), Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Congress), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), G. K. Vasan (TMC-M), and M. Thambidurai (AIADMK) are among the members whose terms are ending.