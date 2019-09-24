BJP needs introspection if it can't honour its word: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the BJP needs to introspect if it cannot honour its commitment, and asserted that the seat-sharing formula with the BJP for Maharashtra Assembly polls was decided before the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Asked whether the Shiv Sena will have an alliance with the BJP for next month's state polls, Raut told reporters here that his party is always "positive" in its thinking. "The seat-sharing formula for the state Assembly elections was decided before the Lok Sabha polls...If the BJP is not true to its commitment and word given, then it needs introspection," he said.

"Maharashtra is the land of (warrior king) Shivaji Maharaj, and here commitment given is importance. We have worked with (BJP leaders) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pramod Mahajan, L K Advani. They always honoured the commitments given," the Rajya Sabha member said.