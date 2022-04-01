BJP national president JP Nadda welcomes Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba at BJP headquarters in Delhi

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday welcomed Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Deuba, accompanied by a 50-member high-level delegation and his spouse Dr Arzu Deuba arrived in New Delhi here on Friday for his three-day visit to the country. This is his first visit to India since assuming office in July last year.

The Prime Minister's entourage includes his spouse Arzoo Deuba, four cabinet rank ministers, government secretaries, high officials and a business delegation, totalling 50 members, the Prime Minister's press chief Govinda Pariyar told PTI.

Deuba will further hold delegation-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"A fond welcome to a special friend. PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba arrives in India for an official visit from 01-03 April 2022," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Deuba is set to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. While on the second day of his visit, the Nepali Prime Minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, besides other engagements.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of his Nepal counterpart.

Besides official engagements in New Delhi, the Prime Minister of Nepal will visit UP's Varanasi. In a press statement, the MEA said India and Nepal enjoy age-old special ties of friendship and cooperation.

(with PTI inputs)

