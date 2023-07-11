 BJP Names Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavade For Rajya Sabha Elections From Goa
Tanavade succeeds Vinay Dinu Tendulkar, who had become the Rajya Sabha member during his tenure as the Goa BJP President. The Rajya Sabha election would be held on July 24.

Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade | Facebook

Goa: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday nominated Goa BJP President Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavade, a former MLA, in the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Goa.

He succeeds Vinay Dinu Tendulkar, who had become the Rajya Sabha member during his tenure as the Goa BJP President. The Rajya Sabha election would be held on July 24.

BJP Has 33 MLAs In Goa's Assembly

The BJP and its allies have 33 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The opposition Congress has three MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has two members, and the Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party have one legislator each.

Meanwhile, AAP's Goa president Amit Palekar on Tuesday said his party will not field its candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll as it does not have the required numbers and it will also not participate in the election process.

"We don't want to waste the precious time of the Assembly. We don't appreciate that. We will contest the Rajya Sabha election whenever we have numbers in the Goa Assembly," Palekar told reporters.

Asked about supporting the Congress candidate, Palekar said the party is yet to announce its candidate for the election.

