BJP Names New Inductees In National Working Committee; Satish Poonia, Bandi Sanjay Included

BJP President J.P. Nadda nominated 10 party leaders to the organization's national executive on Saturday. The newly appointed members, including several former state unit chiefs, were announced through a party statement.

According to the statement, the new members of the national executive are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia, and Sanjay Jaiswal. They previously held the positions of BJP presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Bihar, respectively.

The statement also listed Suresh Kashyap, Vishnudeo Sai, and Ashwani Sharma among the appointees. They previously headed the party in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, respectively, before being replaced by the current incumbents.

In addition, the party statement included Dharamlal Kaushik, a prominent BJP leader from Chhattisgarh, Somu Veerraju, former BJP president of Andhra Pradesh, and Kirodi Lal Meena, a leader from Rajasthan, as other members of the national executive.

Notably, both Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are set to hold assembly polls later this year.

Bandi Sanjay has been inducted into the committee days after he was relieved of his responsibility as Telangana state chief.

Ashwani Sharma, the former president of the Punjab BJP who stepped aside for Sunil Jakhar, has also been included in the National Working Committee of the party.