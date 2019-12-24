'BJP-mukt Bharat could be a reality': Swamy tells saffron party to fix economy ASAP

Subramanian Swamy is the one of the few politicians known to never mince his words. After BJP's loss in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly polls, Swamy sounded warning bells for the saffron party.
The Rajya Sabha MP warned the Narendra Modi-led BJP that if the government doesn't fix the economic condition of the country, a day when Bharat is BJP- mukt isn't far.
“BJP-mukt Bharat – it might soon become a reality if we don’t do anything to do get the economy straight. I don’t know who are the advisors of PM, but they are not telling him the truth,” Swami told Huffington Post.
Earlier, Swamy had said that the actual GDP figure is 1.5%. “Do you know what the real growth rate today is? They are saying that it is coming down to 4.8%. I’m saying it is 1.5%,” he had told Huffington Post.
Swamy had also said that he had been overlooked because Modi didn’t want him, that the ‘PM didn’t want any minister to talk back to him, let alone in public, but in private cabinet meetings too’.
The BJP won only 25 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections while three-party alliance of JMM, Congress and the RJD won 47 seats, six more than required for a simple majority.
With Jharkhand joining the growing list of states slipping out of BJP's rule, the party now governs mere 35 per cent of the country's landmass in comparison to over 71 per cent during its peak in 2017 when it was in power in the entire Hindi-speaking heartland.
Its string of losses in states despite the massive victory in the April-May Lok Sabha elections may force the party's top brass to revisit its strategy for the assembly polls as it prepares for the upcoming battles in Delhi and Bihar. The percentage of population being governed by the BJP in the states, either on its own or with its allies, now stands at around 43 per cent from over 69 per cent two years back, data analysis show.
What may be of more concern to the party is that its graph in state polls has been on a steady decline since 2018 when it lost its bastions of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh besides Rajasthan, and its huge victory in the Lok Sabha elections this year has not translated into gains in states.
(With Inputs from Agencies)
