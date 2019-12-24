'BJP-mukt Bharat could be a reality': Swamy tells saffron party to fix economy ASAP

Subramanian Swamy is the one of the few politicians known to never mince his words. After BJP's loss in the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly polls, Swamy sounded warning bells for the saffron party.

The Rajya Sabha MP warned the Narendra Modi-led BJP that if the government doesn't fix the economic condition of the country, a day when Bharat is BJP- mukt isn't far.

“BJP-mukt Bharat – it might soon become a reality if we don’t do anything to do get the economy straight. I don’t know who are the advisors of PM, but they are not telling him the truth,” Swami told Huffington Post.

Earlier, Swamy had said that the actual GDP figure is 1.5%. “Do you know what the real growth rate today is? They are saying that it is coming down to 4.8%. I’m saying it is 1.5%,” he had told Huffington Post.

Swamy had also said that he had been overlooked because Modi didn’t want him, that the ‘PM didn’t want any minister to talk back to him, let alone in public, but in private cabinet meetings too’.