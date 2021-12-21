e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:52 PM IST

BJP MPs should promote awareness on child nutrition, says JP Nadda

JP Nadda | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked party MPs to organise programmes in their respective constituencies to promote awareness about child nutrition.

Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting, he said the MPs should also organise healthy child competition in their respective constituencies, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

During the meeting, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju gave a presentation on the bill on electoral reforms, and explained the need for such reforms.

A Bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar ecosystem was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

