BJP MPs, new members attend RSS 'Guru Dakshina Diwas' event

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday organised their annual event of 'Guru Dakshina Diwas' for BJP MPs at Union Minister Jitendra Singh's residence. The session was addressed by RSS Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary), Krishna Gopal.

The programme was aimed at apprising the newly-joined BJP members and first-time Members of Parliament about the ideology and values of RSS among other things. The attendees included Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Santosh Gangwar, Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Pratap Sarangi among others.

Speaking at the event, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We are all Swayamsevaks. I learnt my first lesson on nationalism in Patna when I became Bal Swayamsevak when I was in class third, in school. Nation worship and nation service is what the Sangh teaches." BJP's first-time Members of Parliament Gautam Gambhir and Ravi Kishan were also present at the event.