BJP MPs meet Shah on Covid, law & order in West Bengal

Kolkata

BJP MPs Saumitra Khan and Nishith Pramanik met Uni­on Home Minister Amit Sh­ah on Friday in Delhi to brief him on the ground situation in West Bengal. Khan also wrote a letter, given to Shah, mentioning issues from the death of BJP workers in the state implying the law and order situation prevailing in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic, the ruling Trinamool Congress administration is grappling with.

On Thursday, in two separate incidents in Ramnagar in East Midnapore and Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas districts, two bodies were found hanging from a tree. BJP claimed they were party workers murdered which they were afraid TMC would pass off as a suicide. The BJP was referring to the case of BJP MLA Debendranath Ray who was found hanging in Uttar Dinajpur earlier this month. While BJP claimed it was a murder, TMC used the post-mortem report, which shows ligature marks around the neck to prove it was a suicide.

“We gave a deputation how the situation in West Bengal. How they are killing our workers and along with that the medical situation is deteriorating everyday. There is nothing being done under the Mamata Banerjee regime, the government is not running efficiently. We also submitted a letter to demand a CBI enquiry on the deaths of BJP workers.” Said Saumitra Khan after meeting Amit Shah. Shah accepted the letter saying he will look into it, while he also asked the BJP MPs to discuss the matter within the party.

Khan also drew parallels on the way the healthcare system has been handled in Delhi compared to West Bengal, stating that people were dying in the state due to the inadequate healthcare facilities in the state. In his letter, Khan calls for Article 365 to be imposed in Bengal, to declare emergency in the state.