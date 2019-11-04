BJP MP Vijay Goel says will violate odd-even scheme as it is an 'election stunt' by Kejriwal government

Vote bank politics has "blurred" the rationality of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goel alleged. "With exemptions to 70 lakh two-wheelers, cab aggregators Ola and Uber, three-wheelers and women drivers, the odd-even scheme has been rendered a mere gimmick and an election stunt," he said. AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have been blaming crop residue burning as the main reason behind severe levels of air pollution in the city.

Kejriwal had recently said that BJP leaders like Goel were not realising the "seriousness" of air pollution problem in the city. The AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a blame game over the pollution crisis in Delhi. "If only stubble burning is responsible for causing pollution, why is Kejriwal government implementing odd-even scheme?" Goel asked.

"Kejriwal has never made any report public about pollution caused by vehicles and other sources," he said. Goel claimed many environmental experts were against the odd-even scheme, and added that it was a "waste" of public expenditure. The odd-even scheme will start from 8 AM on Monday. Under the scheme vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number will ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The scheme will conclude on November 15.