Swamy says one million Muslims being held in Chinese internment camps, dares 'Paki Paagals to comment'

The news article shared by Swamy talks about the plight of Muslims held at Chinese internment camps. According to the article that quotes former inmates, people in the camps are forced to renounce their faith in Islam and are even made to recite communist propaganda songs daily.

Quoting media reports the article adds that inmates may also be forced to eat pork and drink alcohol -- both of which are against the Muslim faith.

There have also been reports of torture and death.

China however has continued to deny these allegations -- despite the fact that international bodies including the United Nations and other human rights groups opine that 1-2 million people have been detained in such a manner.

Coming to Swamy's jibe at Pakistan, it must be mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not said much to protest the alleged mistreatment of Uighur Muslims.

In a recent interview with German-based DW, Khan mentioned that China has been a great friend to Pakistan, adding that the topic was 'sensitive'.

"China has been a great friend. It has helped us in our most difficult times because of the economic crisis my government inherited. Therefore, we do talk about things with China privately, not publicly, as these are sensitive issues," he was quoted as saying.