Swamy says one million Muslims being held in Chinese internment camps, dares 'Paki Paagals to comment'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday quoted a news report to say that "one million Muslims are reportedly being held in Chinese internment camps".
Quoting a report by The Atlantic, Swamy added that China had allegedly claimed that these were 'hospitals' intended to cure an 'ideological illness.' It must however be mentioned that the report is from August 2018.
"Any comment Paki pagals?" he asked.
When one Twitter user commented on his post urging Swamy to "get involved with economic condition", the latter was quick to respond.
"Yes Grandpa! Free advice is worthless since you will bear the consequences of following the advice," he wrote.
The news article shared by Swamy talks about the plight of Muslims held at Chinese internment camps. According to the article that quotes former inmates, people in the camps are forced to renounce their faith in Islam and are even made to recite communist propaganda songs daily.
Quoting media reports the article adds that inmates may also be forced to eat pork and drink alcohol -- both of which are against the Muslim faith.
There have also been reports of torture and death.
China however has continued to deny these allegations -- despite the fact that international bodies including the United Nations and other human rights groups opine that 1-2 million people have been detained in such a manner.
Coming to Swamy's jibe at Pakistan, it must be mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not said much to protest the alleged mistreatment of Uighur Muslims.
In a recent interview with German-based DW, Khan mentioned that China has been a great friend to Pakistan, adding that the topic was 'sensitive'.
"China has been a great friend. It has helped us in our most difficult times because of the economic crisis my government inherited. Therefore, we do talk about things with China privately, not publicly, as these are sensitive issues," he was quoted as saying.
Since The Atlantic article was published in late August in 2018, there have been a few further developments. According to a Reuters report from December 2019, the people held in camps in the Xinjiang region have "graduated". Reportedly new trainees will be free to come and go.
"At present the trainees who have participated...have all graduated,” the publication quoted Governor Shohrat Zakir as saying.
According to him, Xinjiang would continue to train people based on “independent will” and “the freedom to come and go”.
The governor had denied media reports suggesting that over a million people were being held, calling it "pure fabrication".
