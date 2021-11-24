BJP MP Subramanian Swamy meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Delhi, on Wednesday met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in the national capital. Trinamool Congress party shared a picture of the two political leaders' meeting on its official Twitter handle.

The West Bengal CM met Swamy before her meeting with Prime MInister Narendra Modi at 5 pm in Delhi today.

Swamy, who was dropped from the BJP’s national executive committee last month, has praised the TMC supremo on many occasions in the past.

Most recently, he had criticised the Centre over its denial of nod to the West Bengal CM to visit Rome to attend a global peace conference in October.

He had also conveyed his “best wishes” to Mamata after she had sustained injuries to her leg while campaigning in Nandigram. The incident had sparked a war of words between the TMC and the BJP in the run-up to the Bengal assembly polls.

It is expected that issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the development of the state will come up for discussions during Mamata's Delhi visit.

Mamata Banerjee is slated to be in the national capital till November 25. Her visit comes days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Congress leader Kirti Azad and, former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee in the national capital.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 04:51 PM IST