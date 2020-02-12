India

BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri falls for WhatsApp forward; says party lost 8 seats by 100 votes in Delhi polls

By FPJ Web Desk

Only one seat was lost by less than 1,000 votes, and another by less than 2,000 votes. Pachauri later deleted the tweet.

Photo: Satyadev Pachauri/Facebook

On Wednesday, a Lok Sabha BJP MP took to Twitter to claim that the saffron party had lost 36 seats by a margin of 2,000 votes or less in the Delhi Assembly elections.

According to a Twitter post by Satyadev Pachauri, "3% more voting could have changed the entire game."

Photo: Twitter screen-grab

For the uninitiated, the BJP won eight seats in the recently concluded polls, while the ruling AAP won 62 seats to form the Delhi government for the second time.

And while a few seats were won with rather slim margins, Pachauri's post is taken verbatim from a message that has been making the rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Looking into the above mentioned claim, we realise that the facts given in the message are rather wrong. Many on Twitter attempted to correct the MP, with some even posting screenshots from the Election Commission's website. The MP seems to have eventually clued in, and the tweet was deleted even as this article was being written.

However, at the same time, Pachauri is not the only one to share this erroneous data. If one goes through just Twitter posts, there seem to be countless others who have posted same numbers.

It must also be mentioned that at the last check (before it was deleted), Pachauri's tweet had had 770 retweets.

But this brings up the need for a fact-check. How many constituencies were won by slim margins? And how accurate is the BJP MP's post?

From 70 constituency seats, only 13 were won with a margin of 7,000 seats or less. These are: Adarsh Nagar, Badarpur, Bijwasan, Chhatarpur, Gandhi Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Kirari, Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Najafgarh, Patparganj, Shahdara and Shalimar Bagh.

We've created a full list at the end of the article in case you're curious.

For the BJP, the lowest margin of defeat was 753 votes in Bijwasan.

The only other seat lost by a margin of less than 2,000 votes was the Adarsh Nagar seat that the party lost by 1,589 votes.

Thus, coming back to the original claim, no seats were lost by 100 votes. One seat was lost by less than 1,000 votes, and another by less than 2,000 votes.

Here is the full list with the margin of victory as per official data given by the Election Commission:

ADARSH NAGAR - BJP lost by 1589

AMBEDKAR NAGAR(SC) - BJP lost by 28327

BABARPUR - BJP lost by 33062

BADARPUR - AAP lost by 3719

BADLI - BJP lost by 29123

BALLIMARAN - BJP lost by 36172

BAWANA(SC) - BJP lost by 11526

BIJWASAN - BJP lost by 753

BURARI - BJP lost by 88158

CHANDNI CHOWK - BJP lost by 29584

CHHATARPUR - BJP lost by 3720

DELHI CANTT - BJP lost by 10590

DEOLI(SC) - BJP lost by 40173

DWARKA - BJP lost by 14387

GANDHI NAGAR - AAP lost by 6079

GHONDA - AAP lost by 28370

GOKALPUR(SC) - BJP lost by 19488

GREATER KAILASH - BJP lost by 16809

HARI NAGAR - BJP lost by 20131

JANAKPURI - BJP lost by 14917

JANGPURA - BJP lost by 16063

KALKAJI - BJP lost by 11393

KARAWAL NAGAR - AAP lost by 8223

KAROL BAGH(SC) - BJP lost by 31760

KASTURBA NAGAR - BJP lost by 3165

KIRARI - BJP lost by 5654

KONDLI(SC) - BJP lost by 17907

KRISHNA NAGAR - BJP lost by 3995

LAXMI NAGAR - AAP lost by 880

MADIPUR(SC) - BJP lost by 22719

MALVIYA NAGAR - BJP lost by 18144

MANGOL PURI(SC) - BJP lost by 30116

MATIA MAHAL - BJP lost by 50241

MATIALA - BJP lost by 28075

MEHRAULI - BJP lost by 18161

MODEL TOWN - BJP lost by 11133

MOTI NAGAR - BJP lost by 14072

MUNDKA - BJP lost by 19158

MUSTAFABAD - BJP lost by 20704

NAJAFGARH - BJP lost by 6231

NANGLOI JAT - BJP lost by 11624

NARELA - BJP lost by 17429

NEW DELHI - BJP lost by 21697

OKHLA - BJP lost by 71827

PALAM - BJP lost by 32765

PATEL NAGAR(SC) - BJP lost by 30935

PATPARGANJ - BJP lost by 3207

R K PURAM - BJP lost by 10369

RAJINDER NAGAR - BJP lost by 20058

RAJOURI GARDEN - BJP lost by 22972

RITHALA - BJP lost by 13873

ROHINI - AAP lost by 12648

ROHTAS NAGAR - AAP lost by 13241

SADAR BAZAR - BJP lost by 25644

SANGAM VIHAR - BJP lost by 42522

SEELAMPUR - BJP lost by 36920

SEEMA PURI(SC) - BJP lost by 56108

SHAHDARA - BJP lost by 5294

SHAKUR BASTI - BJP lost by 7592

SHALIMAR BAGH - BJP lost by 3440

SULTANPUR MAJRA(SC) - BJP lost by 48052

TILAK NAGAR - BJP lost by 28029

TIMARPUR - BJP lost by 24144

TRI NAGAR - BJP lost by 10710

TRILOKPURI(SC) - BJP lost by 12486

TUGHLAKABAD - BJP lost by 13758

UTTAM NAGAR - BJP lost by 19759

VIKASPURI - BJP lost by 42058

VISHWAS NAGAR - AAP lost by 16457

WAZIRPUR - BJP lost by 11690

