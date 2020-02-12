BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri falls for WhatsApp forward; says party lost 8 seats by 100 votes in Delhi polls

For the uninitiated, the BJP won eight seats in the recently concluded polls, while the ruling AAP won 62 seats to form the Delhi government for the second time.

And while a few seats were won with rather slim margins, Pachauri's post is taken verbatim from a message that has been making the rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Looking into the above mentioned claim, we realise that the facts given in the message are rather wrong. Many on Twitter attempted to correct the MP, with some even posting screenshots from the Election Commission's website. The MP seems to have eventually clued in, and the tweet was deleted even as this article was being written.

However, at the same time, Pachauri is not the only one to share this erroneous data. If one goes through just Twitter posts, there seem to be countless others who have posted same numbers.

It must also be mentioned that at the last check (before it was deleted), Pachauri's tweet had had 770 retweets.