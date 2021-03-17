BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead in Delhi, suicide suspected

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his Delhi residence on Wednesday. The demise of the parliamentarian from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi was confirmed by the state party spokesperson and subsequently, a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for today was cancelled.
News agency ANI reported that suicide is suspected. Reportedly the Delhi Police had received a call from a staffer and discovered the lawmaker hanging. The door was closed from inside.
Following the developments, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding an inquiry into Sharma's death.
According to a report by Tribune India, he is believed to have been suffering from severe depression and undergoing treatment for the same. The two-term MP is survived by his wife and sons.
As the news broke several political leaders have reacted with sadness and consternation. Visuals shared by ANI show MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur reaching the building in question even as the MP's body is brought out.
"I'm deeply shocked and saddened by the news of untimely demise of Himachal Pradesh MP from Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma. He was a perfect gentleman and I had beautiful memories with him on many occasions. May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family more strength," tweeted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sharing pictures of the deceased MP.
Further details awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)