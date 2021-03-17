BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead in Delhi, suicide suspected

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his Delhi residence on Wednesday. The demise of the parliamentarian from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi was confirmed by the state party spokesperson and subsequently, a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting scheduled for today was cancelled.

News agency ANI reported that suicide is suspected. Reportedly the Delhi Police had received a call from a staffer and discovered the lawmaker hanging. The door was closed from inside.

Following the developments, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding an inquiry into Sharma's death.

