BJP MP Pragya Thakur faces flak for receiving COVID jab at home

BJP MP Pragya Thakur faced criticism after a video of her receiving the jab went viral on social media.

According to the state administration, Pragya Thakur was entitled to home vaccination under special rules for the "elderly and the disabled".

"It is as per the policy, elderly and disabled will be vaccinated near to their homes, so rules were not violated in giving her the first dose of vaccine," Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer, told NDTV.

The opposition slammed the MP amid her videos of playing basketball and dancing at a wedding had gone viral on social networking sites.

"Our Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, who was only a few days ago playing basketball and dancing to the beats of a dhol, had a team over to her house to vaccinate her? When all BJP leaders, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, went to hospitals for their shot, why the exception for her," questioned Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja in a tweet.