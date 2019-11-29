BJP MP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for calling her a terrorist

In Lok Sabha, Thakur said that if her remarks have hurt anyone, she regrets it and tenders an apology. “I apologise if comments made by me has hurt the sentiments of anyone,” she said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi’s contributions can’t be ignored. She also said that her statement has been twisted.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Thakur also objections to the Congress leader calling her a terrorist. "A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court," she said. Soon after her statement, ruckus by opposition leaders in Lok Sabha was witnessed as they raised slogans of 'Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai and 'Down, down Godse'.