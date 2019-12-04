BJP MP mixes up his Bajajes in Lok Sabha, claims Rahul Bajaj owns sugar mills

BJP MP Ajay (Teni) Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri district seems have fallen for a misleading article from a right-wing website.

He made a sweeping statement that Rahul Bajaj is owner of three sugar mills in Lakhimpur district and that he owes Rs 10,000 crore to the farmers.

“Rahul Bajaj owns three mills in Lakhimpur district in which he owes an amount of over Rs 10,000 crore to the farmers for two years. The UP chief minister has initiated investigation against owners of such sugar mills, so it is obvious that they are afraid. Rahul Bajaj's son is the owner of the sugar mill. He goes there once in every three months,” Mishra said in the Lok Sabha.