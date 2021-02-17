BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan triggers controversy over Maharaj Suheldev caste, writes to Prez Ramnath Kovind

Lucknow: A letter from the BJP MP Bansgaon, Gorakhpur, to the President Ram Nath Kovid has triggered a controversy over the caste of Maharaja Suheldev in less than after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for his memorial in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh.

In his letter, the BJP claimed that the legendary warrior King belonged to Pasi community (dalit) and Rajbhar which was deliberately suffixed in his name by some vested interests.

Ironically, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Anil Rajbhar contradicts Paswan's claims. The minister claimed that Maharaja Suheldev was Rajbhar and not Pasi.

Maharaja Suheldev is an iconic figure for the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the BJP’s ally in 2017 Assembly polls. It has been beating the drum that the warrior King was a Rajbhar, a backward community.

Rajbhars are in sizeable numbers in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and that was the reason that the BJP had a pre-poll alliance with SBSP which had won four seats in the Assembly polls and the party Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was given a Cabinet berth. However, he was sacked in 2019 and BJP broke the alliance with the SBSP.