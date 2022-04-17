BJP MP Hans Raj Hans visits violence-hit Jahangirpuri, says Amit Shah keeping every minute's track

New Delhi: BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans in the wee hours of Sunday visited the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in the national capital, where a clash broke out during a Shobha Yatra on Saturday and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping every minute's track.

"I couldn't sleep; wanted to go and check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute's track," said Hans.

The BJP MP further said that the matter will very soon be disclosed and the culprit will be revealed.

"Many agencies and forces are on the case... the matter will very soon be disclosed; who did it and what happened," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered a case and launched an investigation into the violence and stone-pelting that erupted after a clash between two groups during Shobha Yatra in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

"Case registered and investigation started... the police team present on the spot immediately contained the situation in the clash during Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri and maintained peace and order. A few policemen got injured in the process," said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak.

Two to three companies of Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in Jahangirpuri along with Delhi Police in the wake of the stone-pelting incident.

Pathak said that the situation is under total control and it is now peaceful.

"Situation is under total control; the atmosphere is peaceful. We are in continuous touch with people and are appealing to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours. An adequate number of police officials are here for protection," he added.

Meanwhile, heavy security forces were deployed in the Jahangirpuri area to maintain a law and order situation.

Clashes broke out after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during Shobha Yatra. Some people, including two policemen, have been injured. Delhi police have deployed heavy security in the area.

Several vehicles were vandalised by miscreants and police personnel have been injured in the incident.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told ANI that the "situation is under control".

He also appealed to citizens "not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media".

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pathak also said the situation is under control and that the police force was trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees.

Police officials said miscreants attacked when the police tried to handle the situation on the spot. Stones were pelted on the procession.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the people to maintain peace. "The country cannot progress without peace, all people have to maintain peace, law and order. If needed, there is an agency, there is the police, whose responsibility is there. It is the responsibility of the central government to create peace and order in Delhi," he told reporters.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

Shah, in a telephonic conversation with both the officers, also took stock of the situation after stone-pelting in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Officials said that Shah also directed the officers to take strict action against the miscreants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 07:07 AM IST