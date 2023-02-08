e-Paper Get App
BJP MP glorified 'Sati', claims opposition; Joshi issues clarification

CP Joshi clarified that perhaps due to an error in translation, the word got mixed up in the context of his reference to 'Satitva' (chastity).

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Tuesday due to protests by opposition members who alleged that BJP member C P Joshi had glorified 'Sati' in his speech. Joshi, however, clarified that he did not support the banned practice and that his remarks referred to the tradition of 'Jauhar'.

He said he did not mention 'Sati' and perhaps due to an error in translation from Hindi, the word got mixed up in the context of his reference to 'Satitva' (chastity). Joshi, a BJP member from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, had initiated the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address when he referred to Padmavati, the queen of Mewar who is believed to have self-immolated when invader Allaudin Khilji laid a siege at the Chittor fort.

