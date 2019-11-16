BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, AAP in jalebi war

A few hours ago, Gambhir's former Team India colleague V.V.S. Laxman had tweeted a picture of them enjoying 'jalebis' and 'poha' in Indore, where India and Bangladesh are playing their second Test match. Gambhir is part of the commentary team.

The AAP reposted the picture along with a notice from the Lok Sabha Secretariat that had sought the attendance of members of the Committee on Urban Development at the meeting.

Incidentally, the Air Quality Index in Delhi touched 458 on Friday afternoon, though it came down to 298 in the evening. As expected, the Delhi audience made it personal and soon #ShameOnGautamGambhir became the top trending topic on Twitter.

One of the tweets went thus: So @GautamGambhir says he skipped the meeting because he has a family to support. Feeling sorry for this richest MP of Delhi who eats jalebi in Indore to support his family.

Gambhir posted a lengthy tweet in the evening: "My work will speak for itself! P.S. Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye. cc: Trolls".