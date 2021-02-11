BJP MP Bhagwat Karad gives zero hour notice in RS over Maha govt probe on Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar

On Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into Twitter posts made by celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and many others on farmers' protest.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday had said the state intelligence department will conduct a probe into allegations that some celebrities were pressurised recently to issue tweets in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest.

Deshmukh made the remarks on an online platform after the Congress, a ruling coalition partner in Maharashtra, sought an investigation into the BJP's alleged connection with tweets of some celebrities and whether the saffron party "arm-twisted" them.

A number of prominent personalities, including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, recently rallied around the central government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

This came after tweets by American pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers who are protesting near Delhi's border points against the Centre's three new farm laws.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)