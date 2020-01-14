BJP MP Babul Supriyo calls Dilip Ghosh's comments irresponsible

Kolkata: A day after BJP state president Dilip Ghosh made a controversial statement at a public meeting in Ranaghat in Nadia district, BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo called Ghosh's comments 'irresponsible'.

In a tweet, Babul Supriyo said that “BJP, as a party, has nothing to do with what a Dilip Ghosh may have said. It is a figment of his imagination and BJP governments in UP and Assam have never ever resorted to shooting people for whatever reason. Very irresponsible of Dilip Da to have said what he said.”

Supriyo went on to tell media persons that the comments made by Ghosh were in his individual capacity and had nothing to do with the party. “These are Dilip Da's personal views.

It has nothing to do with the party. In UP, Yogi took strict action but there was never any firing. If the script is altered, how is it ok? Dilip Da should not have made these comments,” said Supriyo at a press conference.

Despite Supriyo saying that Ghosh's comments had nothing to do with the BJP party's views, Ghosh said that he stands by the comment he made.

With a little over a year to the 2021 Assembly elections, the battle for power within the BJP seems to be heating up even as the saffron party is confident of inching the Trinamool Congress (TMC) out of power.

Ghosh as the BJP state president hopes to hold on to the reins as others within the BJP.