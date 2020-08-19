BJP MP Arjun Singh’s West Bengal house raided

Kolkata

Detective Dept of Bengal Police raided the office of BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday afternoon in misappropriation of funds of the Co-op Bank.

Singh alleged he is the target of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 93 cases. The BJP MP was a close aide of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and a 4-time MLA from Bhatpara. Singh shifted his loyality to the saffron party and won the Barrackpore seat, after defeating former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi in the 2019 LS poll. Singh’s son Pawan is now the BJP MLA from Bhatpara. This is not the first time police have landed up at the Singh’s place. There was no search warrant in the past and Singh’s family did not allow them to search his house. On Wednesday, the police were equipped with a court order.

BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya tweeted, “The party in power which is involved in the chit fund scam after slapping 94 cases on BJP MP @ArjunsinghWB has again today raided his house to bring down his morale. Mamataji, dare you. You can run the government on the strength of the police and goons, but you cannot win elections.”