BJP MP Arjun Singh called to Delhi, likely to hold meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Kolkata: A day after BJP MP Arjun Singh wrote a letter to four Chief Ministers including Mamata Banerjee over the jute mill crisis, PMO on an urgent basis called him to New Delhi.

Singh is likely to hold a meeting with Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal in the late evening.

“I am hopeful that the meeting with Goyal will be fruitful. I have taken a big stand and I will stick to this issue and the people who are becoming unemployed due to closure of jute mills. I will go for bigger agitation in future and will decide after the meeting,” said Singh before leaving for New Delhi.

TMC vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar slammed the move claiming that Singh is called by PMO just to ‘retain’ their party members.

“The BJP is being washed away like a pack of cards. They are afraid of Arjun Singh rejoining TMC for which they hurriedly called him for a meeting,” said Majumdar.

On Friday, the BJP Barrackpore MP had written a letter to Chief Ministers of Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Assam urging them to go for agitation over the jute crisis in the state.

Earlier last week, the BJP MP even claimed that despite several requests to the Union Textile Minister over the jute crisis, no action was taken by him.

Singh also claimed that there were a total of 62 jute mills in the state of which only 14 are operational presently.

“The Rs 6,500 per quintal cap fixed by the Jute Commissioner is forcing jute mills to close as they are incurring huge losses. Market prices are around Rs 7,200 a quintal and they are forced to sell at 6,500 a quintal. My stand in favour of jute mills is liked by many leaders from BJP,” claimed the Barrackpore MP.

Singh also said that the saffron camp has become ‘weak’ in the state and also blamed the party for alleged ‘poor’ candidate selection in the Assembly election last year which according to him led to the poll debacle.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:44 PM IST