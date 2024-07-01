 BJP MP Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks On President Murmu's Address In Lok Sabha Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBJP MP Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks On President Murmu's Address In Lok Sabha Today

BJP MP Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks On President Murmu's Address In Lok Sabha Today

The motion will be seconded by first time MP Bansuri Swaraj.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur will initiate discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in Lok Sabha on Monday. The motion will be seconded by first time MP Bansuri Swaraj.

The discussion was initiated by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi in Rajya Sabha on June 28.

Read Also
President Murmu Offers Best Wishes To Paris-Bound Athletes, Mentions India's Olympic Bid In...
article-image

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju To Move Motions On Elections To Committees

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move motions on elections to committees in Lok Sabha

Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Kirtivardhan Singh and L Murugan will lay papers on the table in Rajya Sabha while Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pankaj Chaudhary, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Sukanta Majumdar and Raj Bhushan Choudhary will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Read Also
'President Murmu's Address Is Actually Speech Of Govt,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav
article-image

Uproar Witnessed In Parliament Over NEET Row

Both houses of Parliament on Friday witnessed an uproar over the ongoing row on National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). No business was conducted in Lok Sabha on Friday with the opposition pressing for a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET ((National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test).

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge entered the well of the House which invited criticism from the ruling MPs and the chairman of the House.

The opposition is expected to raise the NEET concerns again today in both the houses of Parliament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Tragedy: 2 Dead, 13 Injured In Water Tank Collapse Incident In Mathura; Visuals Surface

UP Tragedy: 2 Dead, 13 Injured In Water Tank Collapse Incident In Mathura; Visuals Surface

TMC Recommends Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad For Post Of 18th Lok Sabha's Deputy Speaker

TMC Recommends Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad For Post Of 18th Lok Sabha's Deputy Speaker

JD(U) Pushes For Bihar's Special Status Amid RJD's Demands

JD(U) Pushes For Bihar's Special Status Amid RJD's Demands

'INDIA Bloc Will Drive Out BJP From Country,' Says Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

'INDIA Bloc Will Drive Out BJP From Country,' Says Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

BJP MP Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks On President Murmu's Address In Lok...

BJP MP Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks On President Murmu's Address In Lok...