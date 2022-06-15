BJP MLAs stage walkout in West Bengal Assembly; here's why

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari | ANI Photo

Kolkata: The BJP MLAs on Wednesday walked out of the Assembly following a scuffle with the ruling Trinamool Congress MLAs over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

According to BJP sources, the BJP MLAs were not allowed to even raise questions.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that everyone knows about the ‘performance’ of BJP.

“Let the Speaker suspend all the BJP MLAs. Even if one MLA is allowed inside the House that person will raise the issue of people inside the House. Everyone knows about the performance of BJP and people have given us the responsibility of being the opposition party,” said Adhikari.

It can be noted that seven BJP MLAs have been suspended from the House including the LoP for the monsoon session. The BJP MLAs have given an application to Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay to revoke their suspension but citing ‘technical error’ the Speaker has asked them to resubmit the motion.

On Tuesday, the LoP had moved the Calcutta High Court which had asked the Speaker to see into the matter.

According to the Speaker, he didn’t receive any fresh motion from the BJP and said that once the motion is submitted he will look into the matter.

“I am not bothered about what the Speaker is saying. He is run by the party and doesn’t have a neutral stand. We will go by what the court says,” mentioned Adhikari.