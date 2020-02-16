BJP MLAs should cooperate by remaining critical of govt's work, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Before his swearing-in ceremony as a minister in the Cabinet of Arvind Kejriwal led government, Manish Sisodia said that he wants BJP MLAs in the Legislative Assembly to remain critical of the government's work.

"The best way they can cooperate with us in the Legislative Assembly is by remaining critical of the government's work. I want them to keep a strict eye over the government's functioning and work," said Sisodia.