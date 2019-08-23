BJP MLA Vijender Gupta suspended for using unparliamentary language

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel suspended BJP legislator and leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Friday over the usage of unparliamentary language in the House.

Gupta will not be allowed to attend the ongoing session for two days, the Speaker said. He also marshalled out Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for interrupting the House proceedings.

Following his suspension, Gupta sat on a dharna outside the chamber of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the assembly. On Thursday, Gupta objected to the Aam Aadmi Party legislators' continued agitation in the House over the demolition of the Ravidas temple in Tughlaqabad area and used a Hindi word to describe the uproar.